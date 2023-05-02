CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – PennDOT has announced some upcoming construction work for Clearfield County, and a detour is set to be up through late June.

The project will get underway on Monday, May 15 and the bridge in question spans the Little Beaver Run on Route 2007 (Parsonville Road) in Decatur Township. The bridge is located about 1 mile north of Brisbin.

Repair work will improve the bridge’s condition from poor to good.

Originally built in 1940, the bridge is 20 feet long and carries an average of 270 vehicles daily. Starting May 15, PennDOT will close this section of Route 2007 and an official detour will be in place. The detour will direct motorists to use Route 2014 (Schoolhouse Road) and Route 153.

The closure and detour are expected to be in place through June 23.

Work activities on this project include removing the existing steel parts of the bridge and replacing them with concrete beams and a new concrete deck. PennDOT will also repair abutments, beam ends, guide rails and posts at all four corners. abutment repairs, beam ends, and repairs to the guide rail and posts at all corners.

Clearfield County PennDOT maintenance will perform all work.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to use caution through work zones, obey posted speed limits and detour signage, and always buckle up.