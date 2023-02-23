HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has placed a restriction on the T-409 bridge in Huntingdon County.

The bridge will now be limited to one truck starting Thursday after signs are in place. The bridge is located in Tell Township and crosses over Tuscarora Creek.

The restriction will help slow the deterioration of the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or replacements can be made. PennDOT says approximately 64 vehicles travel the bridge each day.

PennDOT did not announce a timetable for when (or if) the restriction would be lifted.