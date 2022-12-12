SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure on Route 3003 (Draketown Road) at the intersection with T-393 (Conn Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township due to some undermining of the stone abutment.

This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective immediately.

At this time, a set date to be able to make repairs has not been determined, however, repairs will likely not be able to be completed until spring due to high water and the winter season.

Traffic will be detoured using Route 3003 (Draketown Road) and Route 281.

Driverls can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.