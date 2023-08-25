CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced rescheduled roadwork in Centre, Clearfield, Cameron and Elk counties due to weather.

The high friction surface application project has been rescheduled due to rain, and plans to start working on the Johnsonburg bypass in Elk County have been moved to Monday, Aug. 28. PennDOT expects work at this location to continue through Thursday, Aug. 31.

While the crew applies the high friction surface treatments, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway as well as alternating traffic patterns. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules as it expects short travel delays.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA’s website, which is free, available 24 hours a day and provides traffic delay warnings.