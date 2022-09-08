CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County.

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three weeks.

Paving, shoulder back-up and guide rail installation will follow.

There are six additional projects planned for Centre County this year and it comes as part of a $6.9 million project that covers over 24 miles of road in Centre and Clinton Counties.