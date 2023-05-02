CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Message boards will soon be popping up on Interstate 80 as crews begin work on powerlines.

Rolling roadblocks will be in effect starting on Saturday, May 6 in Marion Township in Centre County. The roadblocks will be in effect from 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. as West Penn Power will be cutting and removing power lines that are no longer in use.

This work is some of the preliminary work that is being done in preparation for an upcoming bridge replacement. PennDOT is anticipating that this work will cause minor delays in both directions between the 161/Bellefonte and 173/Lamar exits.

Speed in that area will be reduced to 55 mph temporarily. PennDOT is also urging drivers to remain alert and be prepared for potential delays.

Message boards along I-80 will alert motorists to the power line work and the potential for stopped or slowed traffic.