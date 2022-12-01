BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte has reopened weeks after a wall collapse.

Due to the wall collapse, travel was restricted to one lane between West High and Mill Streets until Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Both lanes are now reopened, and the northbound detour using Route 144 and High Street has been lifted.

The sidewalk area will continue to be closed for public safety. No time has been announced for when it will open.

PennDOT Centre County Maintenance worked this week to place temporary shoring and install a rock buttress for slope stabilization. The roadway will remain open through the winter, with a permanent repair scheduled for spring of 2023.