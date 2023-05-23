SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the work area on an improvement project on Route 403 will be expanding.

The expansion for the Route 403 safety improvement project will start on Tuesday, May 30 in Conemaugh Township. On Tuesday, the contractor will set up long-term traffic control closure using signals at both ends of the work zone along Route 403, as well as at Saylor Lane and T-422 (Crestview Drive).

This is being done in preparation for the removal of existing embankment material and to perform full-depth shoulder reconstruction along the roadway adjacent to the slope work area. Slope seeding and installation of an erosion control mulch blanket will also take place closer to the end of this stage of work.

The single-lane traffic control with signals will remain in place until mid-June 2023. Other potential daylight (short-term traffic control) work during this time includes pipe, inlet and new drainage installation work along the Route 403 work corridor (approximately 13 miles).

This overall project will be completed over the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons, with a winter shutdown period at the end of 2023 into the beginning of 2024. It includes 6.5-miles of pavement preservation, milling, resurfacing, guide rail and drainage upgrades, and new signage and pavement markings.

New curbing and sidewalks will be installed, along with upgrades to traffic signals, box culvert replacements, a new retaining wall, RC arch culvert and RC slab bridge preservations, several roadway slope stability improvements, and tree trimming and tree removal. All of this work will occur within a 13-mile stretch of Route 403 from Tire Hill to Hooversville.

The approximately $14.5 million project is weather dependent and is expected to be completed by November 2024 by Plum Contracting, Inc., of Greensburg.

Drivers should anticipate minor delays and are advised to use caution, obey all traffic signs, signals and flaggers, and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.