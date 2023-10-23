CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it will close the right (travel) lane of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 165 and 168 in Centre County on Thursday.

On Oct. 26, the contractor will mill and pave the right shoulder as part of a larger project to replace four bridges along I-80. PennDOT urges drivers to anticipate delays, build extra time into their travel schedules, exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

PennDOT will only implement the closures during daylight hours and lift them at the close of the workday. It anticipates the contractor completing it in one day.

All work is weather dependent. Overall work on this project consists of concrete and asphalt paving on Interstate 80, Hubler Ridge, and Sand Ridge roads, milling and paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor for this $22 million project that will continue through the 2026 construction season