SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure that will start on Tuesday, August 15.

The closure is due to steel beam end repairs being completed on Route 4001 (Bakersville Edie Road) between T-397 (Shaffer Run Road) and T-583 (Duck Pond Road) in Jefferson Township, Somerset County.

Traffic will be detoured using Route 4005 (Coxes Creek Road) and Route 31.

This closure is being implemented in the interest of safety. At this time, repairs are expected to take approximately 3 weeks.