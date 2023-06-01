JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transporation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers of a repair project along Route 56 that will reroute them.

Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc. of Everett will be repairing a section of Route 56 eastbound near Point Stadium starting Friday, June 2.

Work will start at approximately 8:30 a.m. on the eastbound lane between Route 3044 (Washington Street) and Johns Street as workers make High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) repairs.

Eastbound traffic will be re-routed with the guidance of on-site flaggers and will make a left turn at the intersection with Route 3044 then make a right turn onto Johns Street at the traffic signal. Drivers will then re-enter Route 56 eastbound traffic.

Westbound traffic on Route 56 will not be affected during this project, which is only expected to take one day.

PennDOT said drivers should expect delays.

The HFST repairs are part of an overall $4.9 million preventative maintenance project in Route 56 and Point Stadium Bridge.