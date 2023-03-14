HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced that drivers can expect some delays starting Monday in Dublin Township as a culvert replacement project begins.

On March 20, Wen-Brooke Contracting, Inc., of Three Springs, will begin a culvert replacement project on PA Route 641 in Dublin Township. They will start excavating, paving and shoulder widening as they prepare to replace two existing structures with new precast box culverts that carry Route 641 over Shade Creek and one of its tributaries. They will also set up barriers, line painting and placement, and temporary traffic signals.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by temporary signals for the duration of the $2.2 million project, so drivers should anticipate minor delays and are urged to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

The project is expected to be completed by October. Overall, it consists of minor approach work, guide rail upgrades, new signs and pavement markings.