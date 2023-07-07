ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an improvement project will begin next week on a stretch of Route 4013 (East Chestnut Avenue).

Traffic signals will be upgraded starting on Tuesday in the Juniata section of Altoona at the intersection of Route 4013 and North Eighth Street and will continue south towards the intersection of Route 4017 (Juniata Gap Road).

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers as there will be a single-lane closure. PennDOT expects minimal delays, but drivers should plan accordingly.

In addition to the work along Route 4013, the project also includes the same improvements to Route 4009 (Seventh Street) and Route 4015 (Fourth Street). These projects will consist of milling and resurfacing, new pavement markings, signs and guide rails. They are also planning to design and constructed ADA ramps, along with other miscellaneous work.

Overall, this work is part of a larger improvement project at the Route 764 (Sixth Avenue) and Seventh Street Intersection. This part of the project won’t take place until the 2024 construction season.

The $4.3 million project is weather dependent and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2024.