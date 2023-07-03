CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Upcoming work to trim and remove trees on various routes in Centre County will begin this week and it may cause delays for drivers.

The work is expected to begin the week of July 3, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This work is expected to enhance driver safety and extend the life of the roadway surface.

PennDOT expects work to take approximately a month to complete, but all work is weather dependent. The contractor will complete the work during daylight hours.

Work will take place on the following roadways:

Route 4004 (Chestnut Grove Road) in Union Township

Route 4007 (Moose Run/Thomas Hill Road) in Boggs Township

Drivers may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during these operations. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic

Tree trimming and removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

Sidelines Tree Service of Oakdale, Pa. will be completing the work.