STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update on its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College.

The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue detours that were implemented on Wednesday, March 8 to install a new waterline have now been lifted.

Here is a peak at the projects for the week of March 12:

One crew will continue water line installation on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. Traffic control will feature daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers. No detours will be used.

During the day on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15, College Avenue traffic heading out of downtown will be reduced to one lane approaching Atherton Street. All traffic will use the right turn whether they are continuing straight on College Avenue or turning right on to Atherton Street. Flaggers will be present to keep traffic moving.

A second crew will be working between Fairmont Avenue and Logan Avenue on saw cutting for installation of new drainage pipes. Traffic control will feature daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers.

Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.

Motorists should expect some minor travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT is reminding all drivers that work is weather and schedule dependent.