STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in State College are being reminded of upcoming utility work that will begin on West Park Avenue.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said they will be working with the State College Borough starting May 8 and continuing as late as May 19 to repair a storm sewer pipe and the sanitary sewer system.

During that time, West Park Avenue will be closed between North Atherton Street and North Allen Street. A detour will be in place for drivers to follow.

Here is the detour route:

Northbound drivers will use University Drive, East College Avenue, and North Atherton Street.

Southbound drivers will use North Atherton Street, East Beaver Avenue, and University Drive.

North Allen Street will remain open and will be accessible from East Park Avenue to Penn State main campus and the East College Heights neighborhood.

PennDOT asks drivers to remain alert for stopped or slow traffic on the detour routes and to expect travel delays. Traffic traveling around the Park Avenue closure after May 15, could also be impacted by a short local eastbound detour on the Atherton Street project.

More information about the work on West Park Avenue can be found on PennDOT’s website.