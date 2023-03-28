CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The wall that collapsed in Bellefonte months ago will be getting permanent repairs and with work expected to last till mid-summer, drivers will need to be aware of detours.

Work to permanently repair the section of a wall along Route 150 (South Water Street) will begin on April 4, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

For drivers, the detour will be the exact same one that was implemented when the wall collapse happened in November, the release reads. It will be in place until late July.

Northbound traffic will encounter a detour at Stoney Batter Road to West Bishop Street, to North Allegheny Street to West Linn Street (Route 144), and then return to Route 150, which will be restricted to one lane. The sidewalk will also be closed, and pedestrians can use the bridge over Spring Creek.

Work is expected to be finished later in the summer on Aug. 7, according to a Facebook post by the borough.

So far only temporary fixes have been done to the wall. There was no given timeframe for when work will be completed.

The cost of the work is $393,000, PennDOT said, and HRI, inc. of State College is the contractor. They will be removing the temporary wall and will build a new retaining wall, full-depth paving, install new pipes and inlets, concrete curb and sidewalk, and paving markings among other things.

More information about PennDOT projects, including work on the wall along South Water Street, can be found online at their website.