HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — When winter weather hits, PennDOT and local municipalities are on the roads to make them as driveable as possible. But, what do you do when you encounter an operating plow truck?

PennDOT advises that if you’re on the road and come across a working plow truck, then you should use extra caution. Here are a few tips they gave:

Stay at least six car lengths behind it

Remember, the main plow is wider than the truck

Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic

When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible. Snow can obscure the actual snow plow width

Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator cannot see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather

PennDOT will be providing updates regarding major roadway restrictions on the snowstorm anticipated to hit on Jan. 25. Those updates will be available on our website.

Last winter in Pennsylvania, PennDOT reported that preliminary statewide data showed that there were 266 crashes resulting in two fatalities and 116 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.