CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area that windmill superload movements are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Wednesday, tower sections will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and will travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour later.

At 10 a.m., a power train will leave Falls Creek. This movement, which PennDOT expects to pass through Clearfield around 11 a.m., will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA, and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.