CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a bridge replacement project is set to start next week along Route 1002.

Work is set to start on Monday, March 20 along Route 1002 (March Creek Road) in Liberty Township, Center County. The bridge, which is set to be replaced, spans Marsh Creek approximately one-mile northeast of Romola. The bridge was built in 1953, it is 98 feet long and carries an average of 437 vehicles daily.

The work is set to remove a weight limit posting of 26 tons for single vehicles and improve the structure rating from “poor” to “good.”

Contractors will begin work by cutting trees within the work area. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control, so drivers should expect some delays during daylight hours through Friday, March 25.

The contractor plans to demolish the existing bridge on or around Friday, June 2 and will implement a detour using Route 1001 (Howard Divide Road) and Route 150.

PennDOT will update drivers before the contractor implements the detour.

Overall work includes the removal of the existing bridge, building its replacement, approach paving, guide rail installation, drainage improvements, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. Nestlerode Contracting Co. of Lock Haven, PA, is the contractor on this $2.6 million project.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

PennDOT anticipates completion in mid-September, but all work is weather dependent.