CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rehabilitation project on a bridge in the Penns Valley area may cause delays for drivers.

Work on the Penns Creek bridge that runs along Route 2011 (Coburn Road) in Coburn will improve its structure rating from “fair” to “good,” the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said in a news release.

The project cost $957,000, according to PennDOT, and work is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 11.

HRI, Inc. of State College will be replacing floor beams, bearings, rivets with high-strength bolts, concrete repairs, fabricated structural steel repairs, zone painting of structural steel, and miscellaneous items.

As work is being done, drivers should take notice that there will be temporary traffic signals will be implemented for an alternating traffic pattern. PennDOT said that work is expected to wrap up by mid-July.

The 119-foot-long bridge has been around for decades. It was built in 1938 and more than 900 vehicles travel over it each day, PennDOT said.

More information regarding the bridge rehabilitation project in Centre County can be found on PennDOT’s website.