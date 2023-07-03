BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Preservation work on a bridge in Allegheny Township is set to begin by Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, will begin preservation work on Wednesday, July 5. The work will be on the bridge that carries U.S. 22 over Route 764 in Blair County.

On Wednesday, the contractor will start elastomeric concrete repairs and silicone sealing of the bridge joint expansion dams. This preservation work will be done one lane at a time to both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge. Traffic will be controlled under daylight flagging operations.

Drivers are warned to use caution, drive slowly, and stay alert for workers and equipment in the construction zone.

This portion of a larger $1,300,000 bridge preservation project across Blair County is expected to be completed by July 14 and is not weather dependent.

The overall project is estimated to be finished by July 2024.