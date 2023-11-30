LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Western Pennsylvania personal care home employee has been charged after failing to give medication caused a patient’s death, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

Kelly Gonzales, 48, was the administrator at ARC of Lawrence County, a personal care home in New Castle in 2021. According to Henry, Gonzales failed to renew a patient’s anti-seizure medication and then altered records to say a provider discontinued the medication.

According to investigators, the resident was diagnosed with a seizure disorder and was prescribed anti-seizure medication to control his seizures. He died at the care home on Dec. 2, 2021, after not receiving this medication for more than 10 days.

After an autopsy, it was found that the seizure disorder caused his death and that the levels of anti-seizure medication in his system were well below “therapeutic levels,” the release reads.

“The resident relied on this defendant’s care and professionalism — his life depended on it — and the defendant neglected that duty leading to tragic consequences,” Attorney General Henry said. “My office has no tolerance for providers who violate their duty of care and put our most vulnerable residents at risk.”

Gonzales was charged Tuesday, Nov. 28, with felony counts of neglect of a care-dependent person and tampering with records and a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Henry said Gonzales surrendered on her own. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.