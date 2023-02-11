(WHTM) — Some of the biggest Eagles fans are sending their support from halfway around the world.

They are members of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 28th Infantry Division. Last year they left their base in Harrisburg for duty in Kuwait. They are looking forward to the big game. Maybe more than anybody!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

They will be able to watch live, even from Kuwait! The 28th infantry division returns home this upcoming fall.