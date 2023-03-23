BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) continued its yearly preseason trout stocking in Blair County on Wednesday.

Trout season starts with Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day Saturday, March 25 and the official opening day of trout season is set for Saturday, April 1. The waters will be stocked with approximately 3.2 million trout in preparation for the season.

Stocking took place around the sections of Riggles Gap Run, Bells Gap Run and Vanscoyoc Run in Blair County. Volunteers help stock thousands of Rainbow, Brook and Brown Trout in the waterways across the state.

Frank Mehalko, the Blair County Waterways Conservation Officer was thrilled with how many volunteers there were and the amount of support during the event.

“We got a lot of help out here today and it’s greatly appreciated, it is always welcomed and helps us out quite a bit,” Mehalko said.

For more information on the statewide opening day or trout licenses, you can visit the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s website.