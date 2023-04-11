HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released its traffic data for Easter weekend 2023 on Tuesday, April 11.

The PSP states that they investigated 410 vehicle crashes which caused four fatalities and 110 injuries during the holiday weekend. Alcohol was a factor in 31 of the reported crashes and none of those crashes were fatal.

The PSP also stated that troopers arrested 329 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 15,146 traffic citations during three days beginning April 7. Troopers cited 5,344 motorists for speeding, 481 for failing to wear a seatbelt, and 80 for not securing children in safety seats.

You can see the data below via charts provided by the PSP. Each table has a comparison to the 2022 Easter weekend enforcement data.

ear Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (3 days) 410 4 4 110 31 0 2022 (3 days) 449 4 4 101 47 1 Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2023

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (3 days) 329 5,344 80 481 9,241 2022 (3 days) 341 4,784 57 415 8,234 Source: Pennsylvania State Police, 2023

These incidents are the only ones investigated by the PSP and do not account for any incidents other law enforcement agencies responded to.