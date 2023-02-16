(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their ten most wanted and are hoping the public can help find them.

Anyone who might have information on any of the men should call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

Michael Edward Akerly, described as 6’4″ and weighing 190 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Akerely is wanted for a 1998 rape in Erie, his last know address.

James Garland Watts, described as 5’7″ and weighing 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Watts is wanted for a 2008 homicide and attempted homicide in Allegheny County.

Giovanni Morales Jr., described as 5’8″ and weighing 170 pounds, has black hair and brown yes. Morales is wanted for a 2020 homicide.

Martavious Kendre Stout, described as 5’6″ and weighing 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Stout is wanted for homicide.

Gerardo Cruz-Hernandez, described as 5’11” and weighing 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted on multiple counts of rape of a 12-year-old from 2013.

Jordan Alexander Allen, described as 5’9″ and weighing 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Allen is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kevin Jay Purnell, described as 6’2″ and weighing 270 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Purnell is wanted for thee 1999 sexual assault of a seven-year-old.

Samuel Irizarry, described as 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He’s wanted for attempted homicide in Philadelphia.

Freddy Calle, described as 5’7″ and weighing 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Calle is wanted for the rape of a child.

Rakeem Markell Jones, described as 6’1″ and weighing 205 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Jones is wanted for attempted homicide.

