UPDATE: The section of Route 53 that was closed Monday morning is now reopened as police are finishing up at the scene of an incident between Center and Centre Streets.

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Route 53 near Route 350 is closed to traffic due to reported police activity in the area, including the state police special emergency response team (SERT).

According to reports, all lanes on Route 53 in Philipsburg are closed between Center Street and Centre Street Monday morning, Sept. 26.

It’s also reported that more Pennsylvania State Police SERT is traveling I-99 at this time.

While details are limited, residents should avoid the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we learn more about this situation.