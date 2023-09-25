HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two dogs were poisoned, causing one of them to die.

According to state police, sometime between Sept. 15 and Sept. 18, two pet dogs from a home on School House Hollow Road in Henderson Township were poisoned by unknown actors.

One of the dogs died from the poisoning while the other was saved by emergency medical services.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.