UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — 39 graduates are being celebrated for completing Penn State’s Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Training Academy.

The program provides specialized educational training and services over the course of 19 weeks. Cadets are educated on Pennsylvania crime codes, civil procedures, cultural diversity, ethics, firearms, first aid, defensive tactics and physical training.

All of the students enrolled in the program trained in State College throughout the duration of the course.

“It is a humbling experience to be a part of the next generation of law enforcement in the commonwealth,” Associate Director Michael Ecker said. “We have a wide representative sample of age, demographics, of almost any kind within our class.”

This year, cadets in the program came from sheriff departments in 19 different Pennsylvania counties.

“It’s really exciting,” Larissa McGhee, a deputy sheriff graduate from Centre County, said. “I’m ready to go back to work. I learned a lot here and I’m gonna use it every single day. I’m ready to go back to work.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This is the 64th graduation since the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency selected Penn State JASI as the academy’s administrator in 2000.