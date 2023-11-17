BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Operation Our Town, a non-profit organization meant to keep drugs off our streets by means of community donation, is being investigated by the NAACP for how the organization’s funds are actually being used.

According to President Andrae Holsey, OOT’s moneys aren’t going into a general fund as the public is being told, but instead into a private First National Bank account ending in 5588.

“The name of the account is County of Blair, Office of DA,” said Holsey.

Holsey says he contacted the county treasurer and county controller to inquire about the account, but neither seemed to have ever heard of it.

In a voicemail left by controller A.C. Stickel to Holsey, he is heard saying that the account number on deposit slips associated with the checks, “does not belong to the County of Blair.” Stickel continues his message saying “I don’t know what they’re doing but…it’s not part of the general ledger…it’s not related to our Employer Identification Number.”

After submitting Right-To-Know requests into Operation Our Town funds, records show that close to $300,000 in checks from the last 4 years have gone into this private account.

“Operation our town continues to fill this account and the district attorney appears to continue distributing the moneys, but they’re doing it out of the public eye, which is clearly unlawful,” said Holsey.

According to Holsey, the Pennsylvania Code of Judicial Conduct says a district attorney cannot personally solicit funds. He adds that Pennsylvania’s 1955 Act 130 says that all expenses incurred by the DA must be paid by the county from the general funds of the county.

WTAJ tried reaching out to DA Pete Weeks to get his side of the story. He agreed to an interview, but then rescheduled, so we’re still waiting on a response.

In the meantime, President Holsey says the NAACP plans to report their findings to the PA Supreme Court Judicial Conduct Review Board and the Blair County Court of Common Pleas. He also says they will be issuing a memorandum demanding the account be brought into the general fund so that it can be subject to public scrutiny.

“We respect the job of law enforcement and of county officials, but we believe they are still accountable to the public because their oaths and their contracts say so. And the public deserves to know how their public officials are being paid and what they’re doing with that money,” said Holsey.

WTAJ will be following up with the DA next week about this mysterious account, who’s responsible for it and why no one seems to know much about it. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.