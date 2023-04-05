(WTAJ) — As summer gets closer, the Red Cross is raising awareness about the importance of getting adults and kids to take swim lessons and lifeguard training.

According to the American Red Cross, drowning is responsible for more deaths among children ages one to four than any other cause, except for birth defects.

“What we’ve seen in recent years, is people, unfortunately, waiting until Memorial Day or summer to sign up for those classes. But what we find is that they have a hard time not only getting into classes but at that point, it’s going to take a while until those skills are ready to be put into practice over the summer months,” Jonathan McNamara of the Red Cross said.

Experts say it’s important to know your pool surroundings ahead of time like where the deep end is and where it’s safe for you to swim.