HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– At the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the PA Farm Show, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and ag education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs.

Nearly $1 million in Ag and Youth grants were awarded to youth organizations to promote development in the areas of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer fellowship.

Nearly $536,000 in Farm to School grants were awarded to improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

“Young people are the future of Pennsylvania agriculture and their teachers, programs, field trips, and access to fresh foods frame their relationship with and understanding of ag,” Redding said. “This $1.5 million will spark new interests in farming by connecting students to agriculture education, while also improving access to nutritious foods.”

Redding and others praised the Wolf administration for their work in agriculture education and programs during his term.

“At the end of this 8 years, we can proudly say that we have the only state level farm bill in the nation,” Redding said. “Only one, that’s been a hundred million dollars in investment in into agriculture, into farm, into schools, ag and youth.”