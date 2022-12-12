PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person is now dead after a fire broke out in a high-rise in downtown Pittsburgh.
The took broke out after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at “The Roosevelt”. The fire was a 5-alarm and during, it one woman was in a stairwell below the fire and was unable to get out. She was met by medics later but did not survive.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause at this time.