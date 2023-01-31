HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced the availability of over $1 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities throughout the Commonwealth.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program was part of Act 83 of 2019, which directs PCCD to administer grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication.

The application period will span from Tuesday, January 31 to Thursday, March 2.

Applicants can find the application and information about the Program on PCCD’s website at http://www.pccd.pa.gov.

Applicants are eligible for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the Commonwealth that is owned or operated by the nonprofit organization.

Over the past three years, $19 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Funds has been awarded to over 440 organizations throughout the Commonwealth through this program.

This solicitation marks the fifth opportunity for grant funding since its inception.

Grant awards can range from $5,000 to $150,000 for a wide variety of eligible items, including:

Safety and security planning and training;

Purchase of safety and security equipment and technology;

Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security; and

Vulnerability and threat assessments.

Applications will be reviewed by a Commission-established workgroup comprised of representatives of PCCD, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, with awards being announced no later than April 2023.