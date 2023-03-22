WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A $1 million scratch-off ticket was sold at a pharmacy in Irwin, Pa, the Lottery announced Wednesday.

The $20 ticket, Millionaire Maker, was sold at the AccuServ Pharmacy along 8731 Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township. The pharmacy will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.

The Millionaire Market ticket offers top prizes of $1 million dollars. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

March also marks Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the Lottery reminds all players that there are free and confidential resources available. Players can call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit the Pa council website, which offers access to helplines via phone, text, or chat.

On Monday, the Lottery announced a $3 million scratch ticket was sold in Allegheny County.