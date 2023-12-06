MIDDELTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Players are being told to check their tickets as a $100,000 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket is about to expire.

The unclaimed ticket was sold for the Saturday, Jan. 7 Millionaire Raffle in Lebanon County. The ticket must be claimed with the PA Lottery via mail or the Lottery office by Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

The ticket was sold by Zweiers on South Lincoln Avenue in Lebanon. The ticker number is 00025471.

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians. Although some lotteries give players only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize, Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Players should check every ticket, every time, using self-service scanners found at retailers or with the Ticket Checker on the Lottery’s Official App.

Remember to sign tickets immediately for proof of ownership.