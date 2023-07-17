MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $100,000 ticket was sold in Pennsylvania for Saturday night’s Powerball.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a $100,000 and a $50,000 ticket was sold in the Commonwealth along with more than 150,000 tickets ranging between $2 and $500.

The $100,000 ticket matched 4 of the 5 balls and the Powerball and had Power Play purchased. The $50,000 ticket also matched 4 of the 5 balls and the Powerball but did not have Power Play.

While the jackpot was missed again, Powerball officials said three one-million-dollar tickets were also sold — two in Texas and one in Colorado.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Saturday, July 15:

Winning Numbers: 02 09 43 55 57

Powerball: 18

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 12 21 23 37 52

Powerball: 19

With no jackpot winners being sold, Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $900 million annuity, or $465,100,000 for a cash lump sum.