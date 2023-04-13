MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot climbed a little higher after there were no winners, however, a $100,000 winner was sold in Pennsylvania.

The $100,000 ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball with the Power Play option. The $1 Power Play option doubled the $50,000 that typically would have been won.

April 12 Powerball Numbers

Winning Numbers: 09 36 41 44 59

Powerball: 04

Power Play: 02

The ticket was sold at Convenient Food Mart in Luzerne.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to an estimated annuity value of $219 million, or $119.7 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, April 15.