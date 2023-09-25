MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Pennsylvania for Saturday night’s drawing as the jackpot hits $785M, slowly creeping towards the $1 billion mark.

The ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Pennsylvania with the x2 Power Play active. It matched 4 of the 5 numbers, the Powerball and had Power Play. Without that, it would only be worth $50,000.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, nearly 95,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23:

Winning Numbers: 01 12 20 33 66

Powerball: 21

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 14 16 26 41 57

Powerball: 24

The Pennsylvania Lottery hasn’t revealed where the $100,000 tickets were sold as of this writing, so be sure to check your numbers.

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a million-dollar ticket was sold in Michigan while million-dollar tickets were sold in California, Florida and New York.

With no jackpot winner Saturday night, Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $785 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $230 million.