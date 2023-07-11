ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Powerball jackpot continues to climb toward $1 billion after Monday’s drawing, winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.

A ticket worth $100,000 was sold in the Commonwealth for Monday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball with Power Play activated. This winning ticket was sold at a Pilot Travel Center in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Another ticket worth $50,000 was also sold for Monday’s drawing. That ticket also matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball, but they did not have Power Play.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, July 10:

Winning Numbers: 02 24 34 53 58

Powerball: 13

Power Play: 02

According to Powerball.com, a $2 million winner was sold in Iowa while a $1 million ticket was sold in California.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Since no one was able to hit the jackpot, Wednesday’s drawing, July 12, is at an estimated $725,000,000 annuity, or $366,200,000 cash.