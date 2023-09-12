MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Powerball jackpot continued to grow Monday night, many tickets sold in Pennsylvania were winners including two worth $100,000.

Two tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Pennsylvania. They matched 4 of the 5 numbers, the Powerball, and have Power Play. Without Power Play, the tickets would be worth $50,000.

Speaking of, two other tickets in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching 4 of the 5 numbers and the Powerball, but they did not purchase Power Play.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 43,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Sept. 12:

Winning Numbers: 09 25 27 53 66

Powerball: 05

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 18 22 25 30 35

Powerball: 22

The Pennsylvania Lottery hasn’t released where the big winners were sold as of this writing, so be sure to check those tickets you have.

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a million-dollar ticket was sold in Michigan.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $550 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $141 million.