HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police welcomed 102 new troopers to the force during a graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 23.

The cadets graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy during the ceremony held at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960, according to state police.

State Police Commissioner and Colonel Robert Evanchick told the cadets it’s now up to them to apply what they learned.

“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” Evanchick said. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”

Six cadets also received special awards and recognition during the graduation ceremony.

The below state troopers are now assigned to the following counties and stations in Central Pennsylvania:

Troop C, Clearfield

Joseph DiPietro IV

Alex T. Verne

Gary J. Evans

Kaelie A. Fox

Brendan D. Laird

Joseph A. Tommelleo

Hailee C. McCandless

A full list of the new troopers can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website. More information on how to become a Pennsylvania state trooper can be found on patrooper.com.