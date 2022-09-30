PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

This year’s theme is “Rooted in Progress”. The event will run from Saturday, January 7 through Saturday, January 14, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The 2023 Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress, was chosen to honor the deep roots of agriculture in Pennsylvania’s heritage, as well as the significant updates and pivots farmers and their families have made, and continue to make, to grow and adapt as markets, consumers, climate, and resources change.

“Each year, a theme is chosen for the Pennsylvania Farm Show to celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture. This year’s theme honors our roots and vision for the future,” Redding said. “We were ‘Harvesting More’ in 2022 following a virtual year in 2021 during the pandemic – and now, we’re celebrating accomplishments in agriculture, while recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.

“In 2023, we will be ‘Rooted in Progress.’ We hope you’ll join us in January to learn even more about the theme first-hand at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.”