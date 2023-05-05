WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) announced that nearly $12.1 million in federal funding will go toward building safe, affordable housing in Pennsylvania.

Through federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), $12,081,840 will be used to develop, create and protect affordable housing units in the Commonwealth to ensure low-income households and families, including the homeless.

“Housing is not merely a roof over your head. It’s a vital piece of the foundation that builds strong families and thriving communities,” Senator Casey said. “There are too many in Pennsylvania and across our Nation who have been priced out of their homes and their neighborhoods. With this funding, Pennsylvania will be able to preserve and increase the number of affordable housing units, uplift families, spur economic development, and ensure that the most vulnerable among us have fair access to safe and suitable homes.”

Nearly 431,000 Pennsylvania renters are currently labeled as low-income. Through the Housing Trust Fund (HTF) grants will be provided to allow states to produce and preserve affordable housing.

“Housing is a human right. This $12 million dollar investment from HUD will help create and preserve affordable housing in Pennsylvania,” Senator Fetterman said. “As a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, which covers housing issues, I’ll always fight to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to safe and affordable housing.”