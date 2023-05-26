PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) have announced that $14,000,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will go to clean up contaminated brownfield sites across Pennsylvania.

This funding, including $9,600,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), will revitalize communities suffering from economic and environmental hazards. Brownfield refers to land that is abandoned or underutilized due to pollution from industrial use.

“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania can not only clean up contaminated brownfield sites but reinvigorate communities that have suffered from job loss, environmental degradation, and health problems.” Senator Casey said. “From Darlington to Nanticoke to Philadelphia, this funding will support community revitalization which will create safer environments for children and families and opportunities for new businesses and investment.”

“This funding, coming in large part from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help clean up toxic waste and spills in nineteen different sites all across our Commonwealth,” Senator Fetterman said. “We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure our communities everywhere, no matter how rural, urban, or suburban, have clean air and water. This critical investment will help get us there.”

The following applicants will receive brownfield cleanup funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (*IIJA funding):

Beaver County Darlington Brickyard $500,000*

Clarion Co. Economic Development Corporation Community-wide $500,000

Cresson Township Multi-Site: Mr. Gas property and Cresson Ridge site $218,500*

Dauphin Co. Redevelopment Authority Community-wide $500,000

Delaware Co. Redevelopment Authority Community-wide $1,000,000*

Earth Conservancy Nanticoke Creek $1,956,427*

Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford Co. Bessemer Commerce Park $1,000,000*

Geisinger Clinic 703 Martin F. Gibbons Boulevard $493,501*

Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Community-wide $472,000

Montgomery Co. Redevelopment Authority Community-wide $500,000

North Side Industrial Development Company Community-wide $500,000

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Statewide Revolving Loan Fund $1,000,000*

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection CWAGST $2,000,000*

Borough of Pottstown Pollock Park $491,880*

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Harrisburg Community-wide $500,000

SEDA-Council of Governments Community-wide $1,000,000*

Young Preservationists Association of Pittsburgh Community-wide $500,000

Borough of Ambridge Community-wide $500,000

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant Program provides funding to characterize, assess, and conduct planning and community involvement related to brownfield sites and to carry out cleanup activities at brownfield sites.