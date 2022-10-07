HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifteen people have been charged as part of a six-month investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday.

The investigation resulted in the arrests of multiple members of an organization peddling heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into Harrisburg, the attorney general’s office said.

Agents from the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations seized 100 grams — or 3,300 doses — of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash while executing search warrants, the attorney general’s office said.

The following people were arrested in connection with the operation, according to the release from the attorney general’s office:

Onassis Alexander Tejeda Arias

Michalle Medina-Hernandez

Robert Pena

Jose Luis Diaz-Camacho

Amauri Rafael Pena Abreu

Michael Berdecia-Gomez

Liz Berrios-Serranio

Carlos Vazquez

Esleither Junior Berroa-Jaquez

Anyeuris Tejada-Marte

Francis Contreras Del Rosario

Julio Pagan-Vazquez

Gregory Bosques

Zulyvette Ferrer-Olivo

Lesli De Los Santos Perez

“These individuals have profited from selling dangerous drugs that fuel the opioid epidemic and devastate our communities. In the seizure of multiple firearms, we are yet again reminded of the dangerous and violent enterprise drug trafficking has become,” Shapiro said in the release.

“This is the culmination of months of work by the great men and women of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, along with Dauphin County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Government. Harrisburg’s streets today are instantly safer, with fewer guns, drugs, and criminals, thanks to their tireless dedication,” Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams said in the release.