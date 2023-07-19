HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple counties in Central Pa. have received funding in grants and low-interest loans to make improvements to water infrastructure across the area.

The funding comes from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), an independent agency of the Commonwealth created in 1988 that provides financial assistance for drinking water, sewer and stormwater projects.

Blair

Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) said that over $10 million was approved for infrastructure improvements in Blair County.

The Bellwood Borough Authority will receive a $5.8 million loan to go toward the third and final stage of the authority’s waterline replacement project, which entails nearly 20,000 feet of pipe being installed along with 21 fire hydrants and other appurtenances.

According to Gregory, the Hollidaysburg Sewer Authority will also be a recipient of the funding, with $3.9 million going toward the city’s project to implement singular sanitary and storm systems to alleviate flows.

Clearfield and Cambria

Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) announced that Cambria and Clearfield counties will receive over $15 million in state assistance for water system improvement projects.

Langerhold, who serves on the PENNVEST Board of Directors, said the funding is “crucial” in bringing water systems into compliance and protecting water supplies for Cambria and Clearfield county residents.

The Highland Sewer and Water Authority in Johnstown will receive a $2.2 million low-interest loan and a $11.5 million grant from PENNVEST, according to Langerholc.

The funding will also be used to replace more than 52,000 feet of water lines, 180 water service taps, 265 water service meters and related equipment, Langerhold said. The lines provide water to the Tri-Township Water Authority in Cambria County, where aging and deteriorating infrastructure has created high rates of water loss.

Additionally, the Irvona Municipal Authority in Irvona Borough and Beccaria townships in Clearfield County will receive a $1.2 million low-interest loan and a $465,568 grant from PENNVEST. The funding will be used to replace around 14,000 feet of asbestos and cement waterline from the 1950s with new waterlines, according to Langerholc.

Somerset

Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset) said that Somerset County’s Salisbury Borough was awarded an $877,000 low-interest loan to upgrade a=the wastewater treatment plan.

Improvements include the replacement of pumps, check valves, screening system, piping and an emergency generator at the plant.

“Most of the existing equipment is over 40 years old and is nearing the end of its useful life,” Metzgar said.

The project is expected to start on Sept. 11 and wrap up on June 28, 2024.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the funding can be found on PENNVEST’s website.