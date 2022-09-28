HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in Harrisburg.

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim along Boas Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead. The child’s name was not released by the police.

“I know that police are following up on leads some tips came in we’ve had some cooperation from the community and that is all we can say at this time due to the nature of the investigation,” Harrisburg City Spokesperson Matt Maisel said.

An investigation into the incident was initiated and is active at this time.