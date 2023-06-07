MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $150,000 is about to be worth absolutely nothing as its expiration date is near.

The Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Philadephia for the Saturday, July 30, 2022, drawing.

The unclaimed ticket was sold by Posh Fuel & Food, 8901 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball, 12. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

A claim must be filed with the PA Lottery, either by mail or at a Lottery Area Office, by Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a timely claim at any of the Lottery’s seven area offices. Currently, all PA Lottery area offices are open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments are recommended.

